Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 43,207 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $220,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $491.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

