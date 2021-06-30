Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Cut by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,423 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 128,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,083. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

