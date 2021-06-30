Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,348. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.10 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

