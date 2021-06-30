BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Decreased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

