Family Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,206. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.