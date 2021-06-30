-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). NuCana also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. NuCana has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NuCana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

