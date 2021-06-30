Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE IIF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 11,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

