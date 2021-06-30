Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,419. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

