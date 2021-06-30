Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 52.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter.

MCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,425. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

