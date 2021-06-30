Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.84. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.