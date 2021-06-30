SparksPay Market Cap Hits $26,926.82 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $26,926.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,173,239 coins and its circulating supply is 10,069,514 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

