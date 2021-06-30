Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -802.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

