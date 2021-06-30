Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

ABT stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.56. 110,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

