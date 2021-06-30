Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,352 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $349.82. 8,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,328. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.