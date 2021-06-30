First Manhattan Co. Sells 20,296 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $39,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,617. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.