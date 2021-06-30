Family Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,458.87. 108,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,675.03 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,320.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

