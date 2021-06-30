Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $45,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.