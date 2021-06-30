Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 19,890 Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 4.97% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

