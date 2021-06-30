Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,552,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 61,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.