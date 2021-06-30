Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) recently:

6/30/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

6/9/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

5/14/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $194.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSL traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $191.51. 3,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.