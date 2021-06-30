First Manhattan Co. Has $79.64 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.77% of CSW Industrials worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 186.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSWI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

