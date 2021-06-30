First Manhattan Co. Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $124,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,205. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.48. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

