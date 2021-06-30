4,052,989 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,052,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,949,000. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.14% of Nestlé at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 336,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The company has a market cap of $364.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.