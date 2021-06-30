First Manhattan Co. Has $238.23 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $238,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TPL traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,580.65. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,293. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,560.10.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

