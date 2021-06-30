Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases Shares of 579,168 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 579,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000. iHeartMedia comprises 1.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,903. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.