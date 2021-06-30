Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. 584,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,969. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

