Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 9,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.50.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

