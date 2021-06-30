Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.000-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.99. 93,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.75. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

