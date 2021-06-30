Loews Corp Has $9.56 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Loews Corp lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
PGR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. 96,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.
The Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
