Loews Corp Has $9.56 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Loews Corp lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

PGR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. 96,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

