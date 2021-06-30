Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in June

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.