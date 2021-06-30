Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to post $132.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.20 million. Civeo reported sales of $114.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $554.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $570.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,221. Civeo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $254.79 million, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,866 shares of company stock valued at $268,440. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

