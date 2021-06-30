Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 3,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

TALS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

