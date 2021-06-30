TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.81.
Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$2.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$112.97. 353,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,099. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$48.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
