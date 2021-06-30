TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$2.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$112.97. 353,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,099. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$48.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,496,128. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.