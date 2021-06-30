PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 106.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

