Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.04. 106,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

