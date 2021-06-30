Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for about 1.7% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,700. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

