Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Position Lessened by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,012 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 1.4% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.37% of Constellium worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

