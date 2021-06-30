Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,578,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.12. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,648. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.48.
COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.
Coherent Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
