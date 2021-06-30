Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,578,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.12. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,648. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.48.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.