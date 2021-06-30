Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $99,000 Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of GPACU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

