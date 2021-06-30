Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

