Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 1.03% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKIC remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

