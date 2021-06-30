Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of First Majestic Silver worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

