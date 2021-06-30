Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 67,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

