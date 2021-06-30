Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.16. 1,557,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,360. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.