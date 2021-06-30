Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.38.

CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.59. 1,702,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

