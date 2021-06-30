Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.16. 563,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,210. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

