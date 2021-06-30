Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.33. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

