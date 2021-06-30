Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 310 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

