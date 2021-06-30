Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Raised by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.21. 19,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.36 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.