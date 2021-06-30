Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

